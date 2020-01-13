Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mr Lele' first look: Varun Dhawan starrer promises non stop entertainment

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Mr Lele' first look: Varun Dhawan starrer promises non stop entertainment

Mr Lele' first look: Varun Dhawan starrer promises non stop entertainment

Actor Varun Dhawan starrer 'Mr. Lele' first look is out now.

The film will mark the reunion of Varun and film maker Shashank Khaitan after "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mr Lele: Varun Dhawan shares an intriguing first look from his upcoming flick

Varun Dhawan seems to be on a roll! Even before his romantic comedy Coolie No 1 could release, the...
Mid-Day - Published

Varun Dhawan's first look for Shashank Khaitan-Karan Johar's 'Mr Lele' is hilarious and sexy at the same time

Varun Dhawan has gone almost naked for the first look poster of Shashank Khaitan-Karan Johar's next...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Varun Dhawan unveils first look of 'Mr Lele', shares quirky poster https://t.co/WEbdFcFEhc 10 minutes ago

BollywoodMast18

Bollywood Masti VARUN DHAWAN'S FILM MR.LELE FIRST LOOK REVIEW #MrLele @Varun_dvn @DharmaMovies https://t.co/48nL2Oe8Lc 24 minutes ago

rajbhatnagar124

Raj Bhatnagar {On Classic Radio } RT @moviesndtv: #MrLele First Look: #VarunDhawan's Epic Style Prompts ROFL Reactions From @ShraddhaKapoor And Others https://t.co/xaQABnv8W… 27 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #MrLele: #ArjunKapoor & #IshaanKhatter have an epic response to #VarunDhawan's first look; Check it out https://t.co/ZVQ7sx2… 28 minutes ago

AS49141890

AS ˢᵈ³ RT @dna: .@Varun_dvn's first look for #ShashankKhaitan-#KaranJohar's #MrLele is hilarious and sexy at the same time https://t.co/pM5RuzL6p4 35 minutes ago

varuniacs_life

Varuniacs For Life RT @boxofficeindia: .@Varun_dvn shared the first look of his new film #MrLele with #BadrinathKiDulhania director @ShashankKhaitan. @karan… 42 minutes ago

varuniacs_life

Varuniacs For Life RT @timesofindia: #VarunDhawan flaunts his well-toned body in the first poster of his upcoming film #MrLele via @etimes https://t.co/wfDC… 42 minutes ago

yogendraht

yogendra absolute india RT @AbsoluteIndNews: Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun’s ‘Mr. Lele’ first look – Latest English News | Absolute India News https://t.co/fm9… 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look [Video]Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has hilariously taken a dig at her "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Varun Dhawan's first look from his just announced film "Mr. Lele".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.