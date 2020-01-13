Global  

'Celtic, Rangers need to keep strikers'

Keith Downie and Kris Boyd discuss on Good Morning Transfers why Celtic should keep Odsonne Edouard and Rangers should refrain from selling Alfredo Morelos in January.
