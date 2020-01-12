Global  

Alert raised at Philippines volcano

Experts have warned that the Taal volcano in the south of the Philippines could erupt and have called for evacuations.

Libby Hogan reports.
On Sunday (January 12) ash blasted into the air followed by rumbling and tremors at the Taal volcano, seventy kilometers south of the Philippines' capital Manila.

Some tourists journeyed close to Taal lake to photograph the spectacle.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOURIST FROM ISRAEL, BENNY BORENSTEIN, SAYING: "It's a once in a lifetime experience for us, because we have no this phenomena in our country.

So for me it's very very very interesting, I would say." But these plumes of ash could quickly turn into something more dangerous.

Authorities have raised the danger level to four out of five with thousands of residents being evacuated from nearby towns.

The Taal volcano is one of the smallest active volcanos in the world.

It's erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries and in 1911 it killed 1,500 people.

The plume of ash has drifted into the capital forcing cancellation of flights and closure of schools and government work.

Authorities have also warned of the risk that an eruption could cause a tsunami.



