Curtis Pritchard Talks To Lorraine On New Year's Photos Speculations now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published Curtis Pritchard Talks To Lorraine On New Year's Photos Speculations Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has been hit by claims he cosied up to a woman behind Maura Higgins' back during a night out on New Year's Eve 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves This is the moment Love Island's dancer Curtis Pritchard swapped his dancing shoes for boxing gloves - and FLOORED his opponent in the ring. The reality show contestant made his boxing debut at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published 3 weeks ago