Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her husband Prince Harry to thank for her new voiceover deal at Disney after he appeared to propose the idea to company CEO Bob Iger.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Harry Helps Meghan Markle Score Voiceover Deal With Disney The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed on for a voiceover gig at the Mouse House after her...

AceShowbiz - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this