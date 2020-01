Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina

Gwyneth Paltrow has shocked fans with the latest release via her GOOP lifestyle brand - a candle that smells like her private parts.

Dina Lohan was arrested after this incident outside of Outback Steakhouse. – TMZ This hot couple is...

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

Gwyneth Paltrow is shocking fans with the latest product that is being sold on her Goop online shop....