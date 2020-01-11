Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina

Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina

Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina

Gwyneth Paltrow has shocked fans with the latest release via her GOOP lifestyle brand - a candle that smells like her private parts.
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow is shocking fans with the latest product that is being sold on her Goop online shop....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSifyAceShowbizContactMusic


Dina Lohan Arested for Alleged DUI After Crashing Car at Outback Steakhouse

Dina Lohan was arrested after this incident outside of Outback Steakhouse. – TMZ This hot couple is...
Just Jared - Published


RickDoyle14

Rick Doyle RT @FurburgerMayor: Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t sleep much. She’s always coming up with new ideas. That’s why she’s also releasing an Anus ca… 42 minutes ago

bobmerlote

Robin Peter @ellymelly Meanwhile in Hollywood: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand is now selling a $75 product called, 'This Smells L… https://t.co/62x8Gsda4M 4 hours ago

FurburgerMayor

Michael Furburger Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t sleep much. She’s always coming up with new ideas. That’s why she’s also releasing an Anu… https://t.co/R3nvzabKXE 5 hours ago

nancypeggy

nancypeggy RT @JoeYoungComedy: Not to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow’s***scented candle. I am releasing a candle with the scent of my asshole. htt… 10 hours ago

CharlieD_apple

Charlie “In January 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines by releasing a scented candle. Can you remember, why did it cause… https://t.co/sOWa11IsaC 15 hours ago

AskBellaWagner

BELLA Gwyneth Paltrow’s***scented candle has sold out so I missed that boat. But for spring I’ll be releasing a cand… https://t.co/ZuPBWPTVNa 16 hours ago

JoeYoungComedy

Joe Young Not to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow’s***scented candle. I am releasing a candle with the scent of my asshole. https://t.co/3kYIBjUyQF 17 hours ago

DVCMAC

SDMac 💎 @pragmatic_texan Due to the success of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “smells like my vagina” candle, Hillary Clinton will be re… https://t.co/SP18K7nyYS 21 hours ago


Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Goop Announces Vagina-Scented Candles [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Goop Announces Vagina-Scented Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow announced an upcoming Netflix documentary-style show about her lifestyle company, Goop. According to Allure, the announcement caught people's attention because it was made inside an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

