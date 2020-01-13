Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour

Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour

Pose star Billy Porter is stunned to be "an Oscar away" from EGOT status.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Billy Porter on Being 'an Oscar Away' From EGOT: It's Such a Blessing https://t.co/Ph2cjtRHSl https://t.co/pdHSPAK1ri 19 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Billy Porter ‘an Oscar away’ from EGOT honour – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX https://t.co/zAQPJHMWWC https://t.co/IXO0ydoYD8 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.