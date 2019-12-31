Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Due In Federal Court 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Due In Federal Court Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people at a synagogue in Rockland County, will be arraigned on federal hate crime charges today. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

