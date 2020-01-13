How to manage your money

It’s a new year and the start of a fresh chapter.

It is also the time we make resolutions to bring changes into our lives.

So what’s on your list?

Are you thinking about buying that dream car or home, but don’t have enough funds?

Or are you looking at quitting your job to be your own boss, but aren’t sure how to start and what to do?

#WorklifeIndia speaks to experts to ask the million-dollar question: how should we manage our money?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Satyen Kothari, founder and CEO, Cube wealth app; Chinu Kala, founder, Rubans Accessories; Shaurya Bajaj, equity investor