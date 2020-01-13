Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to manage your money

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 24:31s - Published < > Embed
How to manage your money

How to manage your money

It’s a new year and the start of a fresh chapter.

It is also the time we make resolutions to bring changes into our lives.

So what’s on your list?

Are you thinking about buying that dream car or home, but don’t have enough funds?

Or are you looking at quitting your job to be your own boss, but aren’t sure how to start and what to do?

#WorklifeIndia speaks to experts to ask the million-dollar question: how should we manage our money?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Satyen Kothari, founder and CEO, Cube wealth app; Chinu Kala, founder, Rubans Accessories; Shaurya Bajaj, equity investor
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nairametrics

Nairametrics RT @Nairametrics: "You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” - Dave Ramsey Do you agree that in b… 48 seconds ago

NorthernUNISON

UNISON Northern RT @unisontweets: Find peace of mind with the UNISON Debtline 😌 We offer members confidential, free advice to help you clear your debts a… 4 minutes ago

saifullah_kun

SAIFULLAH BAKARUDIN Shh don't tell anyone 🤫 I'm using BigPay and it's amazing! It's a powerful app that tracks your expenses and lets… https://t.co/3yw4Y8unB9 26 minutes ago

udojifabian2012

MR.FABIAN RT @billionaire_key: Manage your life and work so that money becomes your faithful servant, not your relentless master. 33 minutes ago

FenlandCouncil

Fenland Council 📝 We've published our draft Business Plan & Budget which explains what we'll deliver in 2020/21 & how we plan to ma… https://t.co/3x15vmRt5c 42 minutes ago

heatherholjevac

Heather Holjevac,CFP RT @TheWomensColle4: Here are 4 tips to help you learn how to manage your #money with your #spouse! 1️⃣ go over where all the accounts are… 49 minutes ago

HotSausage00

sophie jemes RT @IakoubiY: https://t.co/jhKUrEd5yY More than 200 Anabolicious recipes and Money Saving Tips How to manage your cheat meals weight #food… 52 minutes ago

JohnDon11266254

John Donnelly @Hanafan84 @Carra23 @andystreacle Not a chance. Wenger turned Henry from a decent winger into your greatest ever st… https://t.co/5SRZq52V2a 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.