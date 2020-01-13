Global  

India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback

India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback

India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback | Oneindindia News

India captain Virat Kohli will have his deputy Rohit Sharma back from his break.

Rohit returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.
