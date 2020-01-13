India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback | Oneindindia News
India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback | Oneindindia News
India captain Virat Kohli will have his deputy Rohit Sharma back from his break.
Rohit returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju Samson.
