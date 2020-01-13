Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has hilariously taken a dig at her "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Varun Dhawan's first look from his just announced film "Mr. Lele".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like