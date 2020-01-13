Global  

John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now

John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now

Actor John Abraham is all set to portray the role of a gangster in his upcoming film "Mumbai Saga".

Film maker Sanjay Gupta shared his first look on twitter.
