Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A few lingering flurries will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower and mid 30s.

Warmer weather pushes in for our Tuesday.

Some light snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning will turn to just a little drizzle as temperatures climb into the mid- and upper-30s by the afternoon.

Snow accumulation will only be Tr.-1".

Another weak system may push through on Wednesday giving us another chance of some light accumulating snow.

Highs Wednesday will be around 30.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s and teens for the rest of the week.

There is a system that we'll be watching for Friday afternoon through Saturday.

This could bring another, more significant accumulating snow.