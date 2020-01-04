Tickets On Sale Monday For Ice Castles In New Brighton 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:41s - Published Tickets On Sale Monday For Ice Castles In New Brighton The winter attraction is set to open on Friday (0:41). WCCO This Morning -- Jan. 13, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this AsGer tHe bRavE Bring Me The News: Ice Castles open in New Brighton January 17; tickets on sale Monday. https://t.co/GPXI6xlJYd via @GoogleNews 8 hours ago Laurie Weiss Johnson Ice Castles open Friday in New Brighton; tickets available Monday https://t.co/WaskfdIEjA 12 hours ago Ramsey County Parks It’s the winter moment you’ve all been waiting for: @IceCastles is officially opening January 17! Tickets go on sal… https://t.co/llW15kmjcV 17 hours ago