Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tickets On Sale Monday For Ice Castles In New Brighton

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Tickets On Sale Monday For Ice Castles In New Brighton

Tickets On Sale Monday For Ice Castles In New Brighton

The winter attraction is set to open on Friday (0:41).

WCCO This Morning -- Jan.

13, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LanceHirdler13

AsGer tHe bRavE Bring Me The News: Ice Castles open in New Brighton January 17; tickets on sale Monday. https://t.co/GPXI6xlJYd via @GoogleNews 8 hours ago

nylucypurple

Laurie Weiss Johnson Ice Castles open Friday in New Brighton; tickets available Monday https://t.co/WaskfdIEjA 12 hours ago

RamseyCtyParks

Ramsey County Parks It’s the winter moment you’ve all been waiting for: @IceCastles is officially opening January 17! Tickets go on sal… https://t.co/llW15kmjcV 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Ice Castles Opening Friday Despite Above-Average Temperatures [Video]New Hampshire Ice Castles Opening Friday Despite Above-Average Temperatures

It's been warm but that won't stop New Hampshire's ice castles from opening Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published

Deadly Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested By ICE [Video]Deadly Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested By ICE

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident, who was released under New York's bail reform law, has been arrested by ICE for entering the U.S. illegally.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.