Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Airbase that used to house US troops north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers.
Rockets hit Iraq military base hosting US troops: Reports

Several rockets slam into Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, officials and...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndiaTimesWorldNewsHindu


4 Iraqi servicemen wounded by rocket attack on air base

BAGHDAD (AP) — Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting...
Seattle Times - Published


7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone [Video]Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone

Iraq&apos;s military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad&apos;s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

