shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bloody Weekend In Philadelphia Leaves 7 Dead, Raising Number Of Homicides This Year To 14 MINOR INCIDENT IN NORRISTOWNAT ASTOR AND ERIE STREET.BACK TO YOU.BLOODY WEEKEND INPHILADELPHIA LEAVES SEVENPEOPLE DEAD, THAT BRINGS TOTALNUMBER UP TO 14."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE'S LIVE ATPOLICE HEADQUARTERS WITH THEVERY LATEST THERE, CRYSTAL.PHILADELPHIA POLICE HAVEBEEN FOLLOWING EVIDENCE TRAILSTHROUGHOUT THE CITY BUT WHATTHEY SAY THEY REALLY NEED ISTHE PUBLIC'S HELP.WE ARE DEALING WITHCARNAGE.REPORTER: POLICE RUSH TOTHE STRAWBERRY MANSION SECTIONOF PHILADELPHIA AFTER THEY SAYA 35 YEAR-OLD MAN WAS SHOT INTHE'SED AND THEN KILL.ANOTHER MAN WAS RUSH TO THEHOSPITAL IN CRITICALCONDITION.IT HAPPENED AT 30TH ANDSUSQUEHANNA AVENUE AROUND10:21 SUNDAY NIGHT.IT MARK THE SEVENTH HOMICIDEOF THE WEEKEND.A FEW HOURS EARLIER BULLETSWENT FLYING IN THE THIS WHITESEDAN KILLING A 24 YEAR-OLDMAN SITTING INSIDE ACCORDINGTO POLICE.GUNFIRE ERUPTED NEAR ST.JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY IN THE2400 BLOCK OF FIFTH FOURTHSTREET.WE HAVE FAMILIES HERE FOR ALICENSING TIME.WE WANT TO MACK SURE WE KNOWANY POTENTIAL THREAT FOR RESTOF US.REPORTER: AUTHORITIES SAYVICTIM WAS NOT ASSOCIATED WITHTHE UNIVERSITY.WE ARE TOLD GUNMAN GOT AWAY INA BLUE SEDAN.POLICE WERE ALSO CALLED TO THE3100 BLOCK OF ROSEWOOD STREETIN NORTH PHILADELPHIA WHERETHEY SAY A 15 YEAR-OLD BOY WASSHOT IN THE CHEST AND THENKILLED AROUND 1:30 SATURDAYAFTERNOON.THESE YOUNG PEOPLE AREMURDERING ONE ANOTHER AT ARATE THAT IS APPROACHINGGENOCIDE OVER NOTHING.REPORTER: 911 CALLS TO AWEST PHILADELPHIA KENSINGTONAND CENTER CITY ON A UNUSUALLYWARM SATURDAY IN JANUARY.AS YOU CAN SEE AROUND HERETHERE IS PLENTY ON HAVE FOOTTRAFFIC.REPORTER: A 35 YEAR-OLD MANWAS FATALLY STABBED OUTSIDELUKE FOSTER AROUND6:00 SATURDAY NIGHT.INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY HAVE ASUSPECT IN CUSTODY.ANYONE WITH ANY KNOWLEDGE ONANY OF THESE HOMICIDES ISURGED TO CONTACT THEAUTHORITY.





