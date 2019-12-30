Global  

‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone's citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math

‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone's citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math

‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone's citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math

While addressing a gathering at West Bengal’s Belur Math, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that citizenship amendment act (CAA) is only a law for those persecuted in Pakistan and not about taking away the citizenship of any Indian.
