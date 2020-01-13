Global  

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series.

The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka.

Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.
Aus put India to bat in Mumbai ODI, Labuschagne makes debut (Toss)

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl...
Sify - Published

Wankhede ODI: Revenge in sight as India take on Australia in series opener

The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Sify



VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News [Video]VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai. Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some..

India vs Australia | ‘Aspire to finish games like MS Dhoni’: Alex Carey [Video]India vs Australia | ‘Aspire to finish games like MS Dhoni’: Alex Carey

In a pre-match conference, Australian cricketer Alex Carey was all praises for India’s MS Dhoni. Carey said he wanted to emulate the best in the world.

