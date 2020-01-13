Global  

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday when it was crowned Best Picture.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

The movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Critics’ Choice...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicZee News


Critics' Choice Awards 2020: 'Once Upon a Time' won big – but Brad and Leo weren't there

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" took home best picture at the Critics' Choice Awards, but Quentin...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizDNAZee NewsBollywood Life



GArchibaldCTV

Gary A. Archibald RT @latimesent: And the Oscar for Best Picture could go to... “Ford v Ferrari” 🚗 “The Irishman” 🍀 “Jojo Rabbit” 🌍 “Joker” 🤡 “Little Wo… 2 seconds ago

bernaert1776

Thomas Frank, Jr RT @Will_Bunch: Once upon a time...in Hollywood... The incel movie gets 11 nominations while the actual best director (Greta Gerwig, "Litt… 3 seconds ago

shanewinz

Shane Skywalker 🌙☀️ RT @FilmstoFilms_: Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood wins Best Picture. #CriticsChoice https://t.co/8Pff3q8ww9 4 seconds ago

dama_dd1

dama was once upon a time in Hollywood good or @TheAcademy nominated it bc it's Tarantino? 5 seconds ago

ohgeminii

mercury child finally watched once upon a time in hollywood last night. boyfriend wasn't a fan but i really liked it 8 seconds ago

yaboyjsass

John Sasser Also, I love Tarantino. But Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just ain’t it. It’s a overly-long, average film that’s go… https://t.co/neJ7lI3hoH 9 seconds ago

ErwinBertrand

Erwin Bertrand Joker van Todd Philips leidt de dans met elf nominaties, zowel The Irishman (Martin Scorsese), 1917 (Sam Mendes) al… https://t.co/ttoqfJUiml 11 seconds ago

rimafitrians

mire. RT @RollingStone: 'Joker,' '1917,' 'Parasite' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lead #Oscars2020 nominations https://t.co/vvRvuKyAln http… 13 seconds ago


Joker leads Oscar nominations [Video]Joker leads Oscar nominations

'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, narrowly ahead of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and '1917', which each scored 10.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cleans Up At Critics' Choice Awards [Video]'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cleans Up At Critics' Choice Awards

The awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica Sunday night. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

