Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, January 13, 2020

Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020.
Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time now for a weatherupdate.

We'll start withLelan in the storm 5 weatherFog will across theNewsChannel 5 viewing areaovernight.

Once gone Mondayour sky will be mostly cloudythroughout the day w/ mildhighs around 60.

Rain chancesinch back into the forecastMonday night with thunderstormsexpected Tuesday.




