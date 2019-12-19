SNAP Program

The girl in colorado.

3 acadiana food banks are bracing for april when thousands in the area could become inelligible for the supplemental nutrition assistance program ... commonly called food stamps.as news15's tiffany maddox reports ... the trump administration's changes to snap will make area food banks even more vital for many.

Places like second harvest food bank in lafayette service about seventy thousand people in need throughout acadiana.

But with changes coming this spring to government assistance programs, places like this may become all that those in need have.

Food bank volunteers like harvey calhoun volunteer their time at second harvest to give back, but to also never forget where they came from."people like my grandma, who can't work anymore it's going to affect her and my sister who has 4-5- kids."

Calhoun and others are expressing their concerns over the trump administrations new changes to the snap benefit program.

"able bodied adults without disabilities.

No dependents, no children under 50 years old, that's the group that they'll be focusing on with the new proposed changes."

The changes threaten many low-wage workers especially in retail and food service positions.

Come april first about six hundred eighty eight thousand people throughout the u.s. will be disqualified."in the state of louisiana up to 44,000 residents who are on food stamps will be affected by the new proposed changes.

In acadiana that's thousands of residents."

"that would make 3 me very upset to see that they're losing benefits."

However second harvest is prepared and ready to serve in the event more people need assistance in the area.

"with the proposed changes we will get a game plan together to figure out how to support our pantries that may have an influx of visitors due to the changes."

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

According to second harvest this is not the first time they've had to handle an influx at the food bank.

The last downturn of the oil and gas industry brought a lot of new families into the