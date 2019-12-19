Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SNAP Program

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
SNAP ProgramSNAP Program
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SNAP Program

The girl in colorado.

3 acadiana food banks are bracing for april when thousands in the area could become inelligible for the supplemental nutrition assistance program ... commonly called food stamps.as news15's tiffany maddox reports ... the trump administration's changes to snap will make area food banks even more vital for many.

Places like second harvest food bank in lafayette service about seventy thousand people in need throughout acadiana.

But with changes coming this spring to government assistance programs, places like this may become all that those in need have.

Food bank volunteers like harvey calhoun volunteer their time at second harvest to give back, but to also never forget where they came from."people like my grandma, who can't work anymore it's going to affect her and my sister who has 4-5- kids."

Calhoun and others are expressing their concerns over the trump administrations new changes to the snap benefit program.

"able bodied adults without disabilities.

No dependents, no children under 50 years old, that's the group that they'll be focusing on with the new proposed changes."

The changes threaten many low-wage workers especially in retail and food service positions.

Come april first about six hundred eighty eight thousand people throughout the u.s. will be disqualified."in the state of louisiana up to 44,000 residents who are on food stamps will be affected by the new proposed changes.

In acadiana that's thousands of residents."

"that would make 3 me very upset to see that they're losing benefits."

However second harvest is prepared and ready to serve in the event more people need assistance in the area.

"with the proposed changes we will get a game plan together to figure out how to support our pantries that may have an influx of visitors due to the changes."

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

According to second harvest this is not the first time they've had to handle an influx at the food bank.

The last downturn of the oil and gas industry brought a lot of new families into the



Recent related news from verified sources

Talisman Casualty Licensing Company Explains Their Program Business Solutions

Talisman Casualty Licensing Company Explains Their Program Business Solutions*LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 /* Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Casualty Insurance...
Accesswire - Published

Noram Initial Drill Result Values Higher Than Current Inferred Resource on Zeus Property Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA

Noram Initial Drill Result Values Higher Than Current Inferred Resource on Zeus Property Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 /* Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram")...
Accesswire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Good_Will_Win

JHopkins So he cuts food to the children's SNAP program to help pay for his golf!! https://t.co/zK6B2cH9F4 10 minutes ago

areck0001

aaron reck #nevertrump democrats have fought him from destroying the social safety net. democrats have worked to save the snap… https://t.co/Gy0mEfyph0 11 minutes ago

IndivLakeviewLP

Indivisible Lakeview + Lincoln Park RT @DickDurbin: These changes to the SNAP program are cruel and unnecessary. The only thing this will accomplish is to make it harder for f… 15 minutes ago

HillKarel

🇨🇿Karel Hill↙↙↙ RT @OatesBryce: Had the pleasure of interviewing retiring @fractweets Executive Director Jim Weill about #SNAP, antipoverty programs, #rura… 19 minutes ago

RenaAmerican

Rena 🇺🇸 🦋 RT @mterr337: Federal Officials told Congress this past week that #trumps proposed cuts to the SNAP program would adversely affect veterans… 26 minutes ago

levittownnow

LevittownNow.com Two proposed rules would alter the method Pennsylvania uses to consider utility bills when determining monthly SNAP… https://t.co/ibgN0Q3QzR 32 minutes ago

TheKirbmaster

Kirby Chappell @realDonaldTrump Bullshit!!! If that was true, you wouldn't be trying to sue to stop health care in court? Why are… https://t.co/yzXtiTG7Tw 35 minutes ago

BKuks

Barbara Kuks @MiracleonIce191 @funnygirlmimi Whatever agency administers the SNAP program in your state. 38 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What The Fact: America's History With Food Stamps [Video]What The Fact: America's History With Food Stamps

The SNAP program has made a lot of headlines lately. Ever wondered how it all started? PolitiFact helps us explain.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:55Published

Almost 200,000 Californians Could Lose Food Benefits With New Federal Program Changes [Video]Almost 200,000 Californians Could Lose Food Benefits With New Federal Program Changes

Anne Makovec reports on changes to federal assistance program that will cut benefits for thousands of Californians (12-18-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.