Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

Prince Harry and Prince William have dismissed a "false story" in a UK newspaper today speculating about their relationship, adding: "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."
