Viscountess Hinchingbrooke on Meghan's struggles

The Duchess of Sussex has struggled to fit into the Royal Family, according to Viscountess Hinchingbrooke.

In an interview broadcast on ITV’s ‘Tonight’ programme ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis?’, Julie Montagu also reflects on the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn