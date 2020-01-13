Global  

China car sales stuck in the slow lane

China car sales stuck in the slow lane

China car sales stuck in the slow lane

After an 8% drop in sales in 2019, China&apos;s top auto body has reiterated predictions that sales are likely to shrink for a third consecutive year in 2020.

David Pollard reports.
