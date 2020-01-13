China car sales stuck in the slow lane 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published China car sales stuck in the slow lane After an 8% drop in sales in 2019, China's top auto body has reiterated predictions that sales are likely to shrink for a third consecutive year in 2020. David Pollard reports. 0

