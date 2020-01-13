Global  

Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires.

Bezos took to Instagram Saturday night.

He announced Amazon will donate $690, 000 USD or $1-million Australian to help Australia recover.

The fires began on late September 2019.

The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres of Australian land.

The fires have also killed nearly 1 billion animals.
