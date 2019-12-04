Global  

Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's first look from '83'

Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's first look from '83'

Ranveer Singh unveils Saqib Saleem's first look from '83'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday unveiled a new character poster featuring actor Saqib Saleem as former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath of the upcoming film "83".
