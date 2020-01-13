Global  

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong&apos;o and &quot;The Farewell&quot; director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.
