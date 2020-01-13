Global  

Peter Phillips Comments On the Queen Amid Harry and Meghan Crisis Talks

Peter Phillips Comments On the Queen Amid Harry and Meghan Crisis Talks

Peter Phillips Comments On the Queen Amid Harry and Meghan Crisis Talks

Peter Phillips is the Queen’s grandson and he shared with her public that the Queen is doing “alright”.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip seen at Sandringham before Meghan-Harry crisis talks [Video]Prince Philip seen at Sandringham before Meghan-Harry crisis talks

Prince Harry&apos;s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his elder brother Prince William were to attend the meeting at the queen&apos;s rural Sandringham estate in eastern..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement [Video]Royal family: William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

Prince Harry and Prince William have dismissed a "false story" in a UK newspaper today speculating about their relationship, adding: "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

