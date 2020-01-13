Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published Love Island's Shaughna Phillips left 'fuming' after twins enter villa 'Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has already had her patience tested, after her partner Callum Jones' head was turned by twins Eve and Jess Gale. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this