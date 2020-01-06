Global  

Bezos donating to help Australian wild fires

Bezos donating to help Australian wild firesAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires.
Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires [Video]Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires. Bezos took to Instagram Saturday night. He announced Amazon will donate $690, 000 USD or $1-million Australian to help..

Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales [Video]Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales

The Currambene forest near Nowra, NSW was left with a blanket of ash along the ground and tree trunks left completely cindered by the devastating bushfires that have Australia in a chokehold.

