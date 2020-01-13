King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

- with mardi gras season- officially back, the folks at - chandeleur- island brewing company are- celebrating it the only way - they know how!- for the third year in a row,- chandeleur's "king cake ale" has returned.

- the creamy ale is made with kin- cakes from le bakery in ocean - springs, which are placed insid- a tank of chandeleur's- freemason ale.- the idea for the festitive brew- started as a joke amonst the- chandeleur family, but has now- become a coastal- favorite... - - dave reese:"we feel, we feel apart of the- community, people wait for it - every year, we love doing it, s- we just, we took a- chance on it and our customers- kind of trusted us enough to tr- it and it's worked- out so far.

We have a great - thing going here."

- - - the beer is available for a - little time only at the - chandeleur brewing