Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

With Mardi Gras season officially back the folks at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company are celebrating it the only way they know how.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

- with mardi gras season- officially back, the folks at - chandeleur- island brewing company are- celebrating it the only way - they know how!- for the third year in a row,- chandeleur's "king cake ale" has returned.

- the creamy ale is made with kin- cakes from le bakery in ocean - springs, which are placed insid- a tank of chandeleur's- freemason ale.- the idea for the festitive brew- started as a joke amonst the- chandeleur family, but has now- become a coastal- favorite... - - dave reese:"we feel, we feel apart of the- community, people wait for it - every year, we love doing it, s- we just, we took a- chance on it and our customers- kind of trusted us enough to tr- it and it's worked- out so far.

We have a great - thing going here."

- - - the beer is available for a - little time only at the - chandeleur brewing




You Might Like


Tweets about this

fullpint

fullpint King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company https://t.co/GesAWd5OwV 2 days ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 With Mardi Gras season officially back the folks at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company are celebrating it the only w… https://t.co/winizV6QIB 2 days ago

yakitabe

焼肉たべたい！ King cake beer returns to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company - WXXV News 25 https://t.co/B9sVjWE8UV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.