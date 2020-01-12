Global  

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail.

Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated voters.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.” "I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.” Sanders denied responsibility for the script, saying he himself had never attacked Ms. Warren.
Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Warren 'disappointed' that Bernie 'sending his volunteers out to trash me'

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that,” she...
Politico - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comMediaiteUSATODAY.com


Warren, Sanders campaigns spar in rare show of discord between progressive Democratic contenders

A rare sign of discord emerged on Sunday between progressive Democratic presidential contenders...
Reuters - Published


