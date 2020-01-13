Global  

South Florida Haitians Mark 10th Anniversary Of Devastating Earthquake

South Florida Haitians Mark 10th Anniversary Of Devastating Earthquake

On Sunday, Haitians remembered the country's tragic earthquake with a moment of silence at 4:51 p.m.

And then made a silent march to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.
Haiti earthquake: Sadness and anger on 10th anniversary

Haitians pay tribute to nearly 300,000 people killed in the devastating earthquake 10 years ago.
Al Jazeera - Published


