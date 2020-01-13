South Florida Haitians Mark 10th Anniversary Of Devastating Earthquake 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:55s - Published South Florida Haitians Mark 10th Anniversary Of Devastating Earthquake On Sunday, Haitians remembered the country's tragic earthquake with a moment of silence at 4:51 p.m. And then made a silent march to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Recent related news from verified sources Haiti earthquake: Sadness and anger on 10th anniversary Haitians pay tribute to nearly 300,000 people killed in the devastating earthquake 10 years ago.

