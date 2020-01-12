Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail.

Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated voters.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.” "I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.” Sanders denied responsibility for the script, saying he himself had never attacked Ms. Warren.