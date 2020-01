Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing its protesters

MASSIVE PROTESTS HAVE HIT IRAN AFTER IT ADMITTED TO HAVE ACCIDENTLY SHOT DOWN THE UKRAINIAN PLANE THAT KILLED 176 PEOPLE.

PROTESTERS IN TEHRAN AND IN SEVERAL OTHER CITIES CHANTED SLOGANS AGAINST THE LEADERSHIP.

CLASHES WITH SECURITY FORCES AND THE FIRING OF TEAR GAS HAS BEEN REPORTED.

SEVERAL VIDEOS POSTED ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA HAVE SHOWN PROTESTERS DEFACING POSTERS OF QASEM SOLEIMANI, THE IRANIAN GENERAL KILLED BY A US DRONE STRIKE ON JANUARY 3.

ONE VIDEO THAT APPEARED TO BE FROM TEHRAN SHOWED PEOPLE TEARING APART A POSTER WITH SOLEIMANI'S IMAGE ON IT.