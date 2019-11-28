Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada

Heavy snowfall hit the Greater Vancouver area, Canada over the weekend.

Footage filmed on Sunday (January 12) shows buses at a standstill due to icy conditions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

susanvela

Susan Vela RT @freep: Winter storm drenches Detroit, brings heavy rain, winds, flooding, ice in metro area https://t.co/JmRGUxrYga 1 day ago

chiltowne

Chiltowne Winter storm drenches Detroit, brings heavy rain, winds, flooding, ice in metro area https://t.co/EG3TyToyJm via @freep 1 day ago

Beulah_Walker

Beulah Walker RT @omarabdelb: Winter storm strikes Lower Peninsula, brings heavy rain, winds, flooding, ice https://t.co/sBftu3YnwB 1 day ago

RedLights4FF

RedLights4FF Over 1,000 flights cancelled as winter storm brings heavy winds, rain to Chicago area - WGN 9 Chicago https://t.co/iOVWUabf9o 2 days ago

Buffy619

Ben Bruex Winter storm brings heavy winds, rain to Chicago area https://t.co/37SaNJ04zZ Chi and the mighty lake Michigan wave… https://t.co/kuUU99g6F6 2 days ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster Winter storm drenches Detroit, brings heavy rain, winds, flooding, ice in metro area https://t.co/ThOl8L0ThO 2 days ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Winter storm drenches Detroit, brings heavy rain, winds, flooding, ice in metro area https://t.co/JmRGUxrYga 2 days ago

Karendbrown1

Karen Over 1,000 flights cancelled as winter storm brings heavy winds, rain to Chicago area – WGN-TV https://t.co/YVgXhz50ja 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

The wintry mix we have seen on and off today will be coming to an end later this evening. By the overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with winds intially out of the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:37Published

Stormy Weather Impacts Holiday Travel Across The U.S. [Video]Stormy Weather Impacts Holiday Travel Across The U.S.

A powerful winter storm pummeled parts of the United States on Thursday. The forceful storms brought bringing heavy snowfall that forced the partial closure of a major highway in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.