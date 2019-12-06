School Damaged in EF-2 Tornado

Global  

Happening this morning, the marshall county school board will meet to declare an emergency after an ef 2 tornado damaged brindlee mountain primary school take a look at this video showing the extensive damage... since the building is no longer safe, the district is relocating the students to another school waay 31's rodneya ross is live outside the school this morning with a look into how they plan to do that.

In this statement from superintendent cindy wigley, she explains the plan is to move students to the middle school building located at the high school.

All 3 schools will be closed this week while the transition is made.

Over the weekend, parents stopped by the school to see the damage.

10 classrooms, the cafeteria and the gym were destroyed.

Many of them told us they're heartbroken and would like to see more safety measures put in place -- but they're also just grateful children -- and staff -- weren't at the school.

"the building can be replaced.

The people.

They can't.

The kids, they can't.

We'll make it.

We'll be as the hashtag is going around brindlee strong.

And we'll be stronger than ever."




