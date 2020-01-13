Eight Days of Hope to build safe house for human trafficking victims

Fight the issue.... ceo of eight days of hope steven tybor says many people are not aware that human trafficking happens right here in northeast mississippi.

He and other local church leaders hope to bring awareness to the issue and help the victims. steven tybor "this isn't something that just happens in new orleans, las vegas.

The busiest time for sex trafficking is coming up in just three or four weeks, the super bowl.

It's a shame that we the church and those who know of this situation ignore it."

In november eight days of hope launched a new ministry.

Once a month they partner with a different ministry to help build or revamp a space that can be used to keep victims of human trafficking safe.

This month - the local ministry they are working with with is transformation garden in verona.

Sot: david ball "just realized i couldn't sit on the sidelines in the church and there's so many remnant of people inside of churches all over tupelo.

That if we can get that group together that we can begin to address this issue that it is affecting people worldwide."

In today's meeting - they talked about the plans for transformation garden and the need for volunteers.

The building is expected to be finished by mid summer.

While there victims will receive physical, emotional, and medical help.

Sot: david ball "every waking hour is a volunteer hour that we need for people to help these girls as they are rescued and experiencing the freedom of christ god to give them."

The biggest take away tybor hopes that people take form the meeting is to open their eyes.

Sot: steven tybor "this is a topic that we don't want to talk about, but it's happening and we need to make a difference."

