Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump’s White House Lies About The Weather — Again

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s White House Lies About The Weather — Again

Trump’s White House Lies About The Weather — Again

People mocked the White House after it tweeted a picture of the year’s first snowfall in Washington on an unseasonably warm day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KleinfeldtStacy

Stacy Newsweek: Trump White House Says It's Snowing in DC But Nobody Else Sees It. https://t.co/5OYpCRuNBz via… https://t.co/QUdKZZ81ig 1 minute ago

schimels

shimels diriba @Deirdre131 @HouseForeign @AbiyAhmedAli @NobelPrize Civility has left America following Trumps ascendancy to power.… https://t.co/FTjF4D7NPg 8 minutes ago

barbieharris17

barbie harris RT @TomShafShafer: @realDonaldTrump @DevinNunes @MariaBartiromo @FoxNews You practically make *everything* up, Mister "15,000+ lies in the… 9 minutes ago

MRecreate

Miss Recreate @MontyBoa99 We can just assume at this point that all the information from Trump are bold-faced lies, but it’s actu… https://t.co/BvE3VVffIy 23 minutes ago

drgrommon

Donna Grommon Trump says Saudi Arabia 'deposited $1B in bank' for U.S. soldiers https://t.co/jMqGr7hbtV via @MailOnline WHAT BAN… https://t.co/1LBv7j3ZCQ 40 minutes ago

leighdavis_

Scarlettleigh RT @MORJanel: The amount of lies from @realDonaldTrump & his #CircleOfCorruption is astounding, but we are supposed to believe his renditio… 41 minutes ago

cmtrig

Charles Triglianos @Nevets_Nonnac @funder @mla28 When the white house stonewalls, lies and changes their story every hour, conjecture… https://t.co/aCLLpz5Ot3 47 minutes ago

ldshidler

linda shidler @realDonaldTrump And yet, ya didn't. Not when you had the house, Senate and white house. He's literally in cour… https://t.co/G7CQFY29vM 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings [Video]White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings. According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg [Video]'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.