Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Storm Concerns 1/10/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Storm Concerns 1/10/20

Storm Concerns 1/10/20

Today marks the 12th anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that tore through the town of Caledonia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Storm Concerns 1/10/20

Today marks the 12th anniversary of an ef-3 tornado that tore through the town of caledonia.

Caledonia school saw the most damage, losing several buildings and school buses.

Our stephanie poole joins us in studio with more.

Community members in caledonia are remembering how far they've come since the tornado struck their town.

While many buildings and roads were damaged, it didn't break the spirit of the city.

On january 10, 2008, brandon edmonson was just a kindergartner at caledonia elementary school.

" i was in mrs. shannon ingram's class.

I knew there was supposed to be bad weather that day.

" " i just remember sirens started going off and they called us into the hallways."

" we knew it was coming for us, that's when we kind of hunkered down.

The electricity went off, everyone got in their position and it jut went black."

An ef-3 tornado hit caledonia school, damaging and destroying several buildings in it's path.

" glass out of all the car windows, there was a bus on top of a building, there was just so much damage.

" " i remember going past houses where there are now, but there were no houses over there and it was gone.

I just remember seeing a bunch of debris everywhere."

Margaret davis says panic spread through her body because she didn't know if her child was safe.

" it was a-lot of fear.

I felt e if anything i'd rather it take y house rather than them.

It was very hard for me as a parent to get to know and find out what would happen if they let the children out?"

12 years later there are new buildings, new facilities, and a new approach when severe weather threatens.

Residents here are more cautious - and - ápreparedá.

" i am very aware now because when storms come around i get very kind of scared.

Is my home going to be blown away is it going to be where i can tell my children we need to do this."

" whenever bad weather is coming through we all watch it together.

Nobody is in their own rooms, we're kind of all together so we can always get up and go when we need to."

" whenever bad weather is coming through we all watch it together.

Nobody is in their own rooms, we're kind of all together so we can always get up and go when we need to."

With severe weather expected this weekend, now is a good time to review your family's emergency action plan..

,take vo




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SecretaryToland

Secretary David Toland Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm coming through the state overnight Friday, Jan. 17, Governor Laur… https://t.co/tEAfV2KW0V 20 minutes ago

TylerJRoney

Tyler Roney Shoutout to those schools that have already called off classes for Friday... This storm is going to be causing trav… https://t.co/lHgCR2OBoG 33 minutes ago

RalphHipp

RalphHipp Governor orders offices closed Friday for State employees in Shawnee County due to safety concerns of the winter st… https://t.co/LkjD7ftzr6 34 minutes ago

KSDofA

Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm coming through the state overnight Friday, Jan. 17,… https://t.co/fEoUfDMgQS 45 minutes ago

BernadeiaJ

Bernadeia Johnson RT @NWSTwinCities: A significant winter storm is still on track for Friday & Saturday. Expect moderate to heavy snow Friday and Friday even… 3 hours ago

GreyCatTweet

JS @JE_Irizarry @SpeakerPelosi Shhhhh. Your showing your biased broken brain. https://t.co/r3QohX66vQ 3 hours ago

Sheep_Storm

SHEEP-STORM! RT @nytimesworld: Japan reported its first case of a new coronavirus that has sickened 41 people in China, adding to concerns about the spr… 4 hours ago

Aglagw_Blog

Aglagw_Blog Fires ravage #Brazil’s Amazon and Australia. Venice is swamped by flooding not seen in decades. Extreme weather eve… https://t.co/nMrDXDwuTl 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm drain concerns in Town Creek [Video]Storm drain concerns in Town Creek

Storm drain concerns in Town Creek

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Grapevine Closed, Flood Concerns In Burn Areas [Video]Grapevine Closed, Flood Concerns In Burn Areas

The Christmas storm has closed the interstate 5 through the grapevine.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.