Improving water quality

Better day of the weekend coming up clean á safe á water is the goal of a new package of bills backed by governor walz.

Today the governor's office announced the second of four packages..

This one prioritizes replacing aging water infrastructur e and upgrading treament facilities.

The proposal invests 300á millioná dollars to protect public health..

The environment and the economy of local communities.

It's something olsmted county leaders believe is necessary.

We all drink water, we all need water to live, we all cook with water and we need that water to be safe so we're not ingesting things that will eventually ruin or health.

The proposal also includes 293ámillion dollars in general obligation bonds.

Breaking news kimt news 3 has