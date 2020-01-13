Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Improving water quality

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Improving water qualityGovernor Tim Walz is making it a priority
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Improving water quality

Better day of the weekend coming up clean á safe á water is the goal of a new package of bills backed by governor walz.

Today the governor's office announced the second of four packages..

This one prioritizes replacing aging water infrastructur e and upgrading treament facilities.

The proposal invests 300á millioná dollars to protect public health..

The environment and the economy of local communities.

It's something olsmted county leaders believe is necessary.

We all drink water, we all need water to live, we all cook with water and we need that water to be safe so we're not ingesting things that will eventually ruin or health.

The proposal also includes 293ámillion dollars in general obligation bonds.

Breaking news kimt news 3 has



Recent related news from verified sources

Waterdown students pitch water quality idea to city staff:City plans to investigate floating treatment wetlands

Waterdown students pitch water quality idea to city staff:City plans to investigate floating treatment wetlandsStudents at Waterdown’s Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School think they may have a solution...
TheSpec.com - Published

'Rinkiya Ne Khol Di Pol': BJP's Manoj Tiwari targets water quality in new video, hits out at AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Tiwari took to Twitter to post the video, criticising Kejriwal's developmental commitments regarding...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Enetworktz

ECN Did you know? Wetlands are important features in the landscape in improving water quality, providing fish and wildl… https://t.co/z2veAVhj3O 52 minutes ago

WaterTechOnline

Water Technology @SierraNevada Brewing Company's on-site #watertreatment plant pretreats the brewer’s #processwater and #wastewater… https://t.co/VNVho5NZpR 54 minutes ago

northcentralcma

🏞️🦎🐢 North Central CMA 🌳🐠🐦 Fantastic to see the next stage of Wanyarram Dhelk (good waterhole) launched today by @mareeedwardsmp This stage… https://t.co/3jfYA3WmXp 6 hours ago

EOPages

EOPages RT @donnellyroryp: @earsc members @BrockmannCon and PMLApplications started the @EU_H2020 @CERTO_project this week aiming to harmonise wate… 8 hours ago

alinegermani

Aline Germani RT @MSFEA_AUB: All seven groups have one aim: improving the quality of life of refugees in #Lebanon. Issues tackled so far range from unava… 8 hours ago

Kezmuthembwa

Keziah Muthembwa RT @WorldBankKenya: Water pollution reduces economic growth by ⅓ New research reveals the importance of improving water quality. Take a l… 9 hours ago

DawnRoseTurner

Dawn Rose Turner RT @BestGreenEdu: @DawnRoseTurner #ClimateActionNow #ActOnClimate PRESS CONFERENCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL NANOTECHNOLOGIES IMPROVING: 🌳Air qu… 15 hours ago

pewtrusts

The Pew Trusts The loss of wetlands has made Arkansas more vulnerable to flooding. Take a look at how a state tax credit is help… https://t.co/WfxQkNJiCQ 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MPCA Defends Approval Of Polymet Water Quality Permit [Video]MPCA Defends Approval Of Polymet Water Quality Permit

The MPCA is under fire for its bookkeeping connected to a permit for a northern Minnesota mining project, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:02). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:02Published

Deep dive into artificial mini reefs [Video]Deep dive into artificial mini reefs

About 2,200 artificial mini reefs are floating all over Southwest Florida. "Ocean Habitats" installs them to attract marine life and filter water from channels.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.