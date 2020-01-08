Global  

California may extend health care to undocumented seniors

Governor Newsom unveiled his new state plan Friday, proposing additional health benefits for undocumented immigrants over the age of 65.
At 4 - governor newsom unveiling his new state spending plan.

A hot topic..

Additional health benefits for some undocumented immigrants.

Action news now reporter stephanie lin joins us to break down the numbers.

Right now our state remains the first to offer full health benefits to low-income adults 25 and younger in the country illegally... that cost california about $98 million dollars.

This year, the governor is looking to expand eligibility for medi-cal benefits to people 65 and older living here undocumented.

That's about 27,000 people.... but the cost...would be more.

Another $100 million dollars for a full year.

That's because health care for older people is generally more expensive.

We are expanding coverage regardless of immigration status for all those 65 and over.

We believe in universal healthcare, we believe universal healthcare lowers costs for everybody.

Under the governor's proposal immigrants would have to be medicaid eligible to receive funding.

This year's proposed budget has a $5.6 billion dollar surplus and includes $21 billion in reserve funding.

Live in the studio, stephanie lin, action news now.

Coverage you can count on.

Back to you.

The governor's new proposal puts california at odds with the federal government's current immigration policies.

State lawmakers have until june 15th to vote on the budget proposal.

