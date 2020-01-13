Global  

Incredible Timelapse of the Filipino Volcano with Dramatic Images of its Volcanic Lightning

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s
Incredible Timelapse of the Filipino Volcano with Dramatic Images of its Volcanic Lightning

Incredible Timelapse of the Filipino Volcano with Dramatic Images of its Volcanic Lightning

The Taal volcano has been putting on an incredible, albeit dangerous show in the Philippines.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines [Video]Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines

This is the moment a killer volcano caused ultra rare volcanic lightning to fork across the sky in the Philippines. More than 8,000 people were ordered to leave their homes last night (Sunday) after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30

Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines [Video]Lightning storm engulfed within Taal's volcanic clouds in the Philippines

Incredible timelapse footage shows the moment a lightning storm was engulfed in the volcanic clouds given off by the Taal volcano in the Philippines yesterday (January 12). Footage shows the scale..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59

