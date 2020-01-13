Global  

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki is talking to business owners about the cost of doing business
0
Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Small businesses are a big part of iowa's economy, employing 650á thousand people in the state.

So what would the operators of such businesses like to see the legislature tackle when the session starts on monday?

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the answer á nick?

Xxx george á there's a lot that goes into running a business.

Owners have to deal with everything from licensing, to taxes, to regulations.

Earlier i spoke with a mason city business owner to see what he thinks needs to be done.

"they jumped the taxes up big time.

If you buy a new car or even more a sport utility truck, they just literally... prices skyrocketed."

Mason city auto sales owner dalayne germundson says one of the biggest obstacles his business has to deal with is the cost of registering a car in the state of iowa.

Right now, car sales in the state are taxed at five percent.

It doesn't even include the fee to title the car or get the plates from the county.

So, a potential car buyer might decide to keep their car for another year, instead of buying from germundson.

He says the legislature should think about scaling back some of that tax.

"i got a truck a couple years ago, it was a 2015 and i had to pay over 25á hundred dollars in tax, title, license in iowa it costs 25 dollars to title a car, while in minnesota, it's only 8á25.

Still minnesota residents do have a higher tax burden when they buy a car, paying 6 point 5 percent.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick.

According to the national federation of independent business, overregulatio n in iowa cost the state 48,000 jobs.




