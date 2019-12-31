Global  

Boris Johnson speaks as Stormont stalemate ends

Boris Johnson speaks as Stormont stalemate ends

Boris Johnson speaks as Stormont stalemate ends

The Prime Minister has said his government will "strongly support" the Stormont parties in a new power-sharing executive as he met the Northern Ireland Secretary and the Stormont Assembly Speaker.

Report by Woodsli.

