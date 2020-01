Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

skeily Celebs Came Dressed to Impress for the Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/i6jylafvGu https://t.co/Cm4JlrqG2T 1 minute ago

田中こっさり RT @AdamDriverFiles: Who’s ready to see #AdamDriver tonight at the #CriticsChoiceAwards? Blue carpet is now live https://t.co/y6Vgp1oc9q &… 3 minutes ago

Josh Todd RT @voguemagazine: Before the #CriticsChoice Awards ceremony even began, @Zendaya won the red carpet with a showstopping look that redefine… 3 minutes ago

Lunafreya Zo RT @voguemagazine: Nicole Kidman wearing @Armani at tonight's #CriticsChoice Awards. Catch up with all the red carpet action here: https://… 4 minutes ago

Steph 🏳️‍🌈 RT @Foxmental_X: Billy Porter freed ‘from the bondage of masculinity’ with butterfly tattoos and strapless jumpsuit https://t.co/roUexgmRqy 4 minutes ago

#BestSupportingActress RT @voguemagazine: .@JLo serving glamour at the 2020 #CriticsChoice Awards. See more from the red carpet: https://t.co/shRJhYZ4lI https://t… 4 minutes ago

Anna RT @BaranskiFanclub: VIDEO: Christine on the red carpet of the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards yesterday in Pasadena 👑✨ #ChristineBarans… 5 minutes ago