Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds
This person was trying to capture the clouds while flying out of Boracay in the Philippines.
They ended up witnessing the Taal volcano near Manila spewing ash high in the sky, looking like thick clouds.
