Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

This person was trying to capture the clouds while flying out of Boracay in the Philippines.

They ended up witnessing the Taal volcano near Manila spewing ash high in the sky, looking like thick clouds.
7,742 people evacuated as Philippines volcano spews lava

Manila, Jan 13 (IANS) At least 7,742 people were evacuated on Monday as the Taal volcano in the...
Sify - Published

Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash

Some 8,000 people are ordered to leave their homes after the Taal volcano spews a giant cloud of ash.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Independent



rockie1979

RT @CNN: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 21 seconds ago

mytvuk

FRANCE 24 // 6PM Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the… https://t.co/NkjysVTFDJ 3 minutes ago

CWBEBE23

RT @cnni: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 3 minutes ago

rusty_hodge

RT @DetroitLove88: Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed a… 4 minutes ago

goodzorr

RT @bbcworldservice: Dramatic time-lapse footage shows lightning swirling around #Taal volcano in the Philippines as it spews ash https://t… 5 minutes ago


Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes [Video]Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes

Clouds of ash travelled 100 kilometres. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines [Video]Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines

This is the moment a killer volcano caused ultra rare volcanic lightning to fork across the sky in the Philippines. More than 8,000 people were ordered to leave their homes last night (Sunday) after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

