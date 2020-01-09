Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Take Advice from Mike and Zara Tindall 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:07s - Published Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Take Advice from Mike and Zara Tindall Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to be normal royals, who better to get advice from than Zara and Mike Tindall. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Zara Tindall banned from driving after speeding as Royal crisis deepens following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshell Zara Tindall did not attend the hearing in Cheltenham on Wednesday as she was in Australia with her...

Tamworth Herald - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Gerard Scargo RT @jongaunt: Is it just me that is getting fed up with nonsense from #HarryandMeghan He's a Royal and she knew what she was getting into w… 8 seconds ago Alya Al-Sultani RT @MrPranPatel: 1. Whiteness is a psychosis of power. 2. White supremacy comes in lots of different coloured bottles. 3. Anti blackness… 8 seconds ago nidanda1 RT @things_royal: She got what she wanted - fame, fortune, a title and a royal connection. She is done with them. She will think nothing of… 9 seconds ago Joy Night RT @RedPillReport: This video keeps getting removed by Twitter. Why? Are they trying to prevent the world from seeing what a pathetic pai… 11 seconds ago YOU Magazine Video resurfaces of Prince Harry speaking to Disney CEO about Meghan Markle voice-over gig https://t.co/geh4NNQq3c https://t.co/TwRdw80hGW 11 seconds ago HOT 98.3 Prince Harry Asked Disney CEO About Getting Meghan Markle Voiceover Work https://t.co/mjYlbdDBpE 11 seconds ago Daily Mirror Prince Harry's frank warning to Meghan Markle about 'what she's letting herself in for' #SandringhamSummit #megxit… https://t.co/ecrJgEXHA7 11 seconds ago Ann Wilson-Rawi RT @TidyPalHook: They want privilege without responsibility. Second rate soap actress gets chance of a lifetime and fails. Not content - in… 14 seconds ago