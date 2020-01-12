Global  

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan.

The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from their duties.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, and Prince William, Harry’s brother, will attend the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to carve out a progressive new role for themselves.
