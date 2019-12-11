Memorial Set Up For Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Valley Village Crash

Deputy Amber Leist was helping a pedestrian across the street in Valley Village when she was struck by a car.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sheriff's deputy hit, dragged by suspect in Pahrump Nye County Sherrif's deputies are investigating after a stolen vehicle chase in Pahrump led to a deputy being dragged by the suspect, authorities say. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26Published 20 hours ago Deputy injured on I-41, in serious condition A tractor-trailer hit an electronic signboard and injured a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy Tuesday night on Interstate 41. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:20Published on December 11, 2019