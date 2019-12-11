Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Memorial Set Up For Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Valley Village Crash

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Memorial Set Up For Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Valley Village Crash

Memorial Set Up For Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Valley Village Crash

Deputy Amber Leist was helping a pedestrian across the street in Valley Village when she was struck by a car.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sheriff's deputy hit, dragged by suspect in Pahrump [Video]Sheriff's deputy hit, dragged by suspect in Pahrump

Nye County Sherrif's deputies are investigating after a stolen vehicle chase in Pahrump led to a deputy being dragged by the suspect, authorities say.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Deputy injured on I-41, in serious condition [Video]Deputy injured on I-41, in serious condition

A tractor-trailer hit an electronic signboard and injured a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy Tuesday night on Interstate 41.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.